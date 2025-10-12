Top 8 Game Capture Software For Smooth Gameplay

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Lagging gameplay is a gamer’s worst nightmare, especially when trying to record those epic moments. Finding the right game capture software that doesn’t sacrifice your frame rate is crucial. This article explores the best clipping software options that allow you to record and share your gaming highlights without compromising performance. We’ll delve into features, pricing, and how each can elevate your recording experience.

So, you’re looking for software that can capture your gaming triumphs without turning your smooth gameplay into a slideshow? Let’s dive into the top contenders that promise high-quality recordings without the dreaded FPS drop.

What is the Best Game Capture Software That Won’t Affect My FPS?

1. NVIDIA GeForce Experience (ShadowPlay)

NVIDIA GeForce Experience, with its ShadowPlay feature, is a go-to solution for NVIDIA GPU users. It leverages your GPU’s encoder to record gameplay in the background, minimizing the impact on your system’s performance. This means you can capture those clutch moments without a significant drop in FPS. It’s particularly effective because it’s integrated directly with NVIDIA hardware, optimizing performance and reducing overhead. ShadowPlay allows you to instantly record the last few minutes of gameplay or manually start and stop recordings for longer sessions.

ShadowPlay is a great option for NVIDIA users due to its low impact on performance and ease of use. It’s a seamless recording experience.

Key Features:

Instant Replay: Automatically records the last few minutes of gameplay.

Manual Recording: Start and stop recordings as needed.

Broadcast Live: Stream directly to Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

4K Recording: Capture gameplay in stunning 4K resolution.

Pricing: Free

2. AMD Radeon ReLive

AMD Radeon ReLive is AMD’s answer to NVIDIA’s ShadowPlay. Similar to ShadowPlay, ReLive utilizes your AMD GPU to encode recordings, minimizing the impact on your system’s performance. It’s a fantastic option for AMD users who want to record and stream their gameplay without sacrificing FPS. ReLive offers a variety of customization options, allowing you to adjust the recording resolution, bitrate, and frame rate to suit your needs.

AMD Radeon ReLive is an excellent choice for gamers with AMD graphics cards, providing a seamless and efficient way to capture and share their gaming experiences.

Key Features:

Instant Replay: Save the last moments of your gameplay.

Customizable Settings: Adjust resolution, bitrate, and frame rate.

Streaming Support: Stream directly to popular platforms.

Radeon Overlay: Control recording settings in-game.

Pricing: Free

3. OBS Studio

OBS Studio is a free and open-source software that is a favorite among streamers and content creators. While it can be resource-intensive if not configured correctly, OBS Studio offers a wide range of customization options to optimize performance. You can adjust the encoding settings, resolution, and frame rate to minimize the impact on your FPS. It also supports a variety of plugins that can further enhance your recording and streaming capabilities.

OBS Studio is a powerful and versatile tool for both recording and streaming, offering extensive customization options to optimize performance and quality.

Key Features:

Customizable Scenes: Create multiple scenes with different sources.

Encoding Options: Adjust encoding settings for optimal performance.

Plugin Support: Extend functionality with a wide range of plugins.

Live Streaming: Stream to Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms.

Pricing: Free

4. Streamlabs Desktop

Streamlabs Desktop is a popular streaming software built on OBS Studio. It offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of built-in features, making it a great option for beginners. Streamlabs Desktop is designed to be more streamlined and easier to use than OBS Studio, but it still offers a good level of customization. Like OBS Studio, it can be resource-intensive if not configured correctly, so it’s important to optimize the settings to minimize the impact on your FPS.

Streamlabs Desktop is a user-friendly streaming software that offers a wide range of features and customization options, making it a great choice for both beginners and experienced streamers.

Key Features:

User-Friendly Interface: Easy to navigate and use.

Built-in Overlays: Customize your stream with pre-designed overlays.

Alerts and Widgets: Add alerts and widgets to engage with your audience.

Selective Recording: Choose specific windows or applications to record.

Pricing: Free (with optional Prime subscription for additional features)

5. Bandicam

Bandicam is a lightweight and user-friendly screen recording software that is known for its low impact on system performance. It allows you to record specific areas on your screen or capture full-screen gameplay without significant FPS drops. Bandicam offers a variety of recording modes, including game recording, screen recording, and device recording. It also supports hardware acceleration, which can further improve performance.

Bandicam is a reliable and efficient screen recording software that offers a good balance of features and performance, making it a great choice for gamers who want to record their gameplay without sacrificing FPS.

Key Features:

Game Recording: Record gameplay with minimal FPS impact.

Screen Recording: Capture specific areas of your screen.

Device Recording: Record from external devices like webcams.

Hardware Acceleration: Improve performance with hardware encoding.

Pricing: $44.95 (one-time purchase)

6. Action!

Action! is a screen recording software that is designed to be both powerful and user-friendly. It offers a variety of features, including game recording, screen recording, and live streaming. Action! also supports hardware acceleration and offers a variety of customization options to optimize performance. Action! is known for its high-quality recordings and low impact on system performance.

Action! is a versatile and efficient screen recording software that offers a wide range of features and customization options, making it a great choice for gamers who want to record and stream their gameplay.

Key Features:

Green Screen Mode: Remove backgrounds with chroma key.

Live Streaming: Stream to Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

Time-Shift Recording: Save the last moments of your gameplay.

Hardware Acceleration: Improve performance with hardware encoding.

Pricing: $29.99 (one-time purchase)

7. Dxtory

Dxtory is a screen recording software that is designed to be highly customizable and offer a wide range of options for optimizing performance. It allows you to record from multiple sources simultaneously and offers a variety of codecs and encoding settings to choose from. Dxtory is a more advanced option that requires some technical knowledge to configure properly, but it can deliver excellent results with minimal FPS impact.

Dxtory is a powerful and versatile screen recording software that offers a high level of customization, making it a great choice for experienced users who want to optimize their recording settings for maximum performance.

Key Features:

Multiple Codec Support: Choose from a variety of codecs.

Multi-Source Recording: Record from multiple sources simultaneously.

Customizable Settings: Adjust a wide range of settings for optimal performance.

DirectX and OpenGL Support: Record from a variety of applications.

Pricing: $38 (one-time purchase)

8. Fraps

Fraps is a classic screen recording software that has been around for many years. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of some of the newer options, Fraps is known for its simplicity and low impact on system performance. It allows you to record gameplay and capture screenshots with ease. However, Fraps can create large file sizes, so it’s important to have plenty of storage space available.

Fraps is a simple and reliable screen recording software that is known for its low impact on system performance, making it a good choice for users who want a basic recording solution without sacrificing FPS.

Key Features:

Real-time FPS Display: Monitor your frame rate in-game.

Screenshot Capture: Capture screenshots with a single key press.

Movie Recording: Record gameplay with ease.

Simple Interface: Easy to use and navigate.

Pricing: $37 (one-time purchase)

Feature Comparison

FAQ

