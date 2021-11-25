In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Pokemon, The Pokémon Company has announced that they’re teaming up with footwear brand Converse to create a collection of their iconic shoes.

As noted by HypeBeast, headlining the collaboration will be a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All Star trainers. The “First Partners” design will feature the classic Kanto region Pokémon of Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Meowth, and Jigglypuff. The “Poké Ball” design will feature the same characters albeit in a monochrome style with a Poké Ball adorning the side of the shoe.

Alongside the Chuck Taylor All Star trainer designs, this Pokémon X Converse collaboration will also include trainers based on Jigglypuff and Pikachu for kids, as well as an array of other apparel such as bags, t-shirts, and hats.

The Pokémon X Converse collection is due to be available on the 10th of December via Converse’s website as well as select retailers.

If you’re not looking for Pokémon on your shoes but are still in need of some gaming footwear then you may be in luck, as recently we’ve seen a number of gaming footwear collaborations such as Xbox’s partnership with Adidas, and Animal Crossing’s crossover with Puma.