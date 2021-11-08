The Pokémon Company has announced that the soft launch of their upcoming trading card game, Pokémon TCG Live, has been delayed in Canada.

“To provide Trainers with a more polished experience, the Pokémon TCG Live mobile soft launch in Canada, and global open beta for desktop, have been shifted to 2022,” The Pokémon Company explained in a recent Twitter post.

“We’ll have more to share soon on timing for both this testing period and the full launch of Pokémon TCG Live,” the Twitter statement continued, making it once again unclear just when the game might eventually launch.

If you’ve not heard of it before Pokémon TCG Live is a new mobile and desktop version of Pokémon’s hit trading card game, Pokémon TCG Online, which has only previously been available on PC.

Alongside the classic trading card gameplay of growing your collection, building decks, and battling trainers, this new mobile game will also feature customisation options for your trainer and their accessories allowing you to personalise your experience even more.

Additionally, The Pokémon company went on to say that “some of you may have recently received code cards with Pokémon TCG Live branding as part of some Pokémon TCG products. Though Pokémon TCG Live is not available at this time, please know these cards are still redeemable in Pokémon TCG Online.”