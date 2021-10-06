Xbox has announced a new global partnership with Adidas to create console-inspired sneakers in honour of the 20th anniversary of Xbox.

Kicking off the collaboration is a set of sneakers inspired by the special edition release of the original Xbox console which itself celebrated the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved all the way back in 2001.

These sneakers, called the “Forum Tech” supposedly “balances nostalgia while embracing modern technology and is symbolic of how we look at our own Xbox history.” In layman’s terms, this means that the shoes are green, very green in fact, with translucent extra green for good measure.

In the announcement, Xbox revealed that “this is just the beginning of our partnership with Adidas, and over the next few months we’ll continue to mark our 20th anniversary by launching additional sneakers inspired by past and present Xbox console generations, including the first-ever sneaker available for purchase by our fans later this year.”

Alongside the very green Adidas shoes, which will be available for purchase later this year, Xbox will be launching the much anticipated Xbox Series X inspired mini fridge this holiday season, which, if it releases in time, you’ll be able to stock full of Halo Infinite branded Rockstar Energy.