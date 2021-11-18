After a cryptic tweet announcing the collaboration event, Niantic has explained just what Ed Sheeran is doing in Pokémon Go.

In a new blog post, Niantic has detailed how Ed Sheeran will be appearing in Pokémon Go for a “special performance,” in which he will be performing six songs, which includes some from the artist’s new = album.

The special Pokémon Go performance will be available from Monday the 22nd of November until Tuesday the 30th of November. Here is the list of songs that have been announced for the performance:

Perfect

Bad Habits

Overpass Graffiti

Thinking Out Loud

First Times

Shivers

To go alongside this collaboration, there will also be increased spawn rates for water-type starter Pokémon in Pokémon Go since those are Ed Sheeran’s favourites. During the event, you’ll also have a chance at capturing the ever-illusive Squirtle wearing sunglasses, who hasn’t been seen in the game since 2018.

As if all that wasn’t enough, Niantic is offering an = branded hoodie and water type stickers during the event. To claim the hoodie for yourself, all you need to do is redeem the following code while the event is active on Niantic’s website: VVM87WGMMUZHTB8X.