After teasing the collaboration yesterday, the first images of Puma’s upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons apparel have been released.

Thanks to a first look which has been published by Sneaker Freaker, we’re able to see just how cutesy and colourful the clothing line will be, with its plethora of pastel colours and character icons.

On top of generally looking quite good as shoes, this new collection, which lightly uses images and colours from the game, has the added bonus of matching the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Nintendo Switch console so now both you and your console can match the game you’re playing.

While only one pair of reimagined Wild Rider sneakers have been announced for now, alongside a hoodie that will also be in the collection, Puma is reportedly aiming to make two other Animal Crossing footwear designs, according to Sneaker Freaker.

News of sneakers might not be the news that fans are hoping for, but rest assured that there is more content coming to the game in the future, as last month Nintendo announced that “more free content for AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year.”

No price or release date has been announced for these clothing items just yet, but we can expect the sneakers to cost upwards of $125, which would be the same as Nintendo’s previous Super Mario collaboration with Puma which also featured some fancy footwear.