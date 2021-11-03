Xbox and Adidas have continued their partnership by unveiling the second 20th-anniversary pair of sneakers, The Xbox 360 Forum Mid.

“With a plethora of visual throwbacks and Easter eggs that fans will love, the Xbox 360 Forum Mid is truly designed as a love letter to one of the most iconic consoles in gaming history,” Xbox and Adidas explain in an Xbox Wire news post.

Alongside the classic colours from the Xbox 360 that are used throughout, the Adidas made shoes even have the Xbox 360’s disk tray icon on the strap as well as references to the console’s removable hard drive on the heel.

If you want to get your hands, or feet, on the Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers, which come with four additional pairs of laces in red, yellow, green, and blue, then you’ll have to be quick when they launch on the 4th of November at 7 AM PT via Adidas’ website for those in the U.S. and Canada.

If the Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers aren’t quite your thing then fear not, as Xbox have a plethora of other 20th-anniversary celebration merchandise for you to enjoy such as the coveted, and definitely sold out, Xbox Series X mini-fridge.