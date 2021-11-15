As foldables are becoming more and more popular, more smartphone manufacturers are considering entering this space. OPPO is one such company that will release its first-ever foldable smartphone this year, and if a new leak is to be believed, the Chinese tech giant might do an official announcement as early as next month.

The leak claims that OPPO’s foldable phone is internally called “Peacock” and that the company is planning to launch it next month, probably alongside the Reno 7 series. It also claims that the Chinese company is working on yet another high-end smartphone codenamed “Butterfly,” though details related to it are not mentioned. The leak, however, does give us some information about its launch date: it’s next year.

Talking about the specs of the “Peacock” foldable phone, it’s said to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chip and will fold inward, much like the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The foldable smartphone is also expected to feature an 8-inch LTPO OLED display panel with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz.

OPPO’s foldable phone could benefit from the Sony IMX766 50-megapixel camera, which will be located on the rear. The company is expected to use a 32 MP front camera for selfies and video calling. Other features will include a 4,500mAh battery, the Android 12-based Color OS 12. Unfortunately, it’s unlikely to get OPPO’s blazing-fast 125W fast charging technology, instead, the charging speed will be up to 65W.

As for the specs of the “Butterfly,” the leak claims that it’ll be based on Snapdragon 898, which is Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chip. Beyond that, we don’t know anything about its specifications.

via GizmoChina