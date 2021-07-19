While other companies have dabbled, Samsung is undeniably leading the field when it comes to commercializing devices with foldable displays.

Now DisplaySearch’s Ross Young reports that Samsung’s Display unit will also be the technology provider behind much of the competition.

Today's leak – All 2021 foldables using panels from Samsung Display will be 120Hz and LTPO. This of course covers the 6.70" Z Flip 3, 7.55" Z Fold 3 as well as the 7.57" foldable from Google, 7.11" from Oppo, 8.2" from Vivo and 8.1" from Xiaomi. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 19, 2021

According to his tweet, Samsung Display will provide screens for Google, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi.

This should mean those companies will be able to deliver mature products rapidly, but also that these devices are unlikely to advance the field much when it comes to fold radius and therefore thickness.

It should also mean we can expect a plethora of foldable devices at lower prices in the next few months as the companies rush to bring their devices to market.

Which handset are our readers holding out for? Let us know below.