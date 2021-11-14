If you’re on the lookout for a smartphone that fully charges in the shortest possible time, you’ll have to settle on a smartphone that offers up to 65W fast charging. But things will likely be very different as OPPO appears to have seen success with the 125W fast charging technology, and according to a new leak, the Chinese brand is ready to bring the blazing-fast fast-charging tech to a number of new phones next year.

According to famous Indian tipster Mukul Sharma, Realme GT 2 Pro, Find X4 series, OnePlus 10 Pro, OPPO N series phone, Reno 8 Pro will offer the 125W fast-charging tech support next year. OPPO is the only company that appears to have nailed the 125W fast charging technology, which could mean that we may not see other companies offering the same or better than 125W charging speeds on their flagship smartphones. And if that happens, the fastest fast-charging technology will be one of the USPs of the smartphones from OPPO and its sub-brands. As reported last year, OPPO’s 125W fast charging technology can take a 4000mAh battery from 0 to 100% in just 10 minutes. It will be very interesting to see the tech in action when it launch.

Although not confirmed, OPPO is likely to keep the charging technology limited to its flagship smartphones, and needless to say, the Chinese tech giant will create a lot of hype around it. That said, none of us are really mad about getting the fastest fast charging technology on our smartphones, but to be able to fully charge your smartphone in just 10 minutes certainly helps.

How many of you care about fast-charging technology? Is it a deal-breaker for you? Let’s know down in the comments.