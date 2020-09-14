OnePlus 8T is OnePlus’ upcoming flagship offering and that everyone is excited about. However, unlike in previous years, OnePlus 8T won’t be accompanied by OnePlus 8T Pro, the reason being the fact that OnePlus is now shifting its focus to mid-range and entry-level smartphones. Whatever the reason may be, the OnePlus 8T is expected to release as early as this month in India as it’s recently cleared the BIS(Bureau of Indian Standards) certification site(via Sudhanshu).

The certifications site, however, revealed no details about the specifications of the product. Though it does suggest that OnePlus 8T will have carry model number KB2001, the first two letters, in all likelihood, represents the codename ‘Kebab.‘

According to previous rumors, the OnePlus 8T features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, though it’s not confirmed whether or not 8GB/128 GB will be the only variant, just like the OnePlus 7T. Rumor also has it that the 8T series will rock 65W Fast charging technology, which will be based on the same technology as OPPO’s 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 and as Realme’s 65W SuperDart charging.

The leak claims that the OnePlus 8T has four cameras at the back — a 48MP primary lens, a 16MP wide-angle module, 5MP macro, and 2MP portrait lens. The 48MP lens is different than that of the OnePlus 8 in the sense that the former has a newer imaging sensor, so we expect better photos from the 8T. Unfortunately, we have no information on the selfie camera, but based on the leaked render, we can say that the 8T features a hole-punch camera design, which houses the front-facing camera.

The leaked render pretty much confirmed that OnePlus 8T won’t look radically different than the OnePlus 8, in fact, you won’t be able to recognize the difference between the two unless you pay close attention to every detail — the 8T has slimmer bezels and a flatter display.

OnePlus is expected to launch the 8T this month.