OnePlus launched its OnePlus 7T series in the month of September last year, and now, the 7T successor that’s OnePlus 8T is also likely to see the daylight in the same month that is September. In a Weibo post, the Shenzhen-based tech company hinted that OnePlus 8T will see the daylight in this month. Though, the Weibo post gives us no specific date.

The English translation of the notification(Chinese) that you see in the above GIF image reads “A new Message in September.” This GIF image that OnePlus share seems to have a curved display, meaning the GIF could be of the OnePlus 8T Pro as the non Pro model and other upcoming lower-cost smartphones are likely to have a flat display.

The 8T series is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 865+ coupled with 8GB of RAM, and OxygenOS 11, which will be based on Android 11, will be available out of the box. Rumor also has it that the 8T will feature a 64MP main camera with 8K video recording. Beyond that, we don’t know much about the specifications of the upcoming 8T lineup. Nevertheless, we’re surely going to get all the details on specifications, price of the OnePlus 8T before the launch date.