Much like Samsung, OnePlus too follows the bi-annual release strategy for its flagship smartphones. And this year, it seems that there won’t be any exception as OnePlus has already started working on the OnePlus 8T series, about which we have some details to share.

On his Twitter account, Max J., who is one of the very few reliable tipsters on the internet, has posted some details about the upcoming OnePlus 8T series. According to the tipster, OnePlus is using codename ‘Kebab‘ for the upcoming OnePlus 8T lineup. In other words, the 8T series is internally being called ‘Kebab.‘

While the tipster didn’t reveal any other details, leaving us in the dark about the specifications, price, release date of the smartphones, we already know some details about the smartphone. As per previous rumors, the 8T series will rock 65W Fast charging technology, which will be based on the same technology as OPPO’s 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 and as Realme’s 65W SuperDart charging.

Although not confirmed, the 8T series is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 865+, and we’re also expecting OxygenOS 11, which will be based on Android 11, to be available out of the box. We don’t have any information on the price of the upcoming 8T lineup, but history tells us that there is not much difference between the price point of the regular OnePlus lineup and OnePlus ‘T’ lineup — this year, we’re expecting the same to happen.