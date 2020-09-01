OnePlus is expected to stick to its bi-annual release strategy for flagship phones this year and, therefore, a new OnePlus 8T series is in the works. Sources have already confirmed and gave us a few key details about the upcoming OnePlus 8T lineup — it may have visited the GeekBench benchmark site and is internally being called ‘Kebab.‘ But no one really knew about what the smartphone will look like, until now.

The first render of OnePlus 8T was found in Android 11 DP4 of OnePlus 8 Series, giving us a detailed look at what the smartphone will look like from the front. According to the leaked render, the front part of the OnePlus 8T will be heavily inspired by the OnePlus 8, though the former will have slimmer bezels and a flatter display. At the top right corner, you’ll get a hole-punch design, which will house the front-facing camera.

Teenage tipster, Ishan Agarwal, made a prediction about the camera of the OnePlus 8T. He tweeted that it’s possible that the 8T smartphone will feature a 64MP main camera with 8K video recording. Unfortunately, the tipster didn’t provide other key details about the camera.

The leaked render, however, didn’t give us any details on the specifications of the smartphone, leaving us in the dark about key pieces of hardware such as the processor, RAM, battery, display resolution. But if we go by the rumors, the 8T series is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 865+ coupled with 8GB of RAM, and OxygenOS 11, which will be based on Android 11, will be available out of the box.

OnePlus is expected to launch the new OnePlus 8T lineup around September-October.