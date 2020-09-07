OnePlus has been following a bi-annual release strategy for its flagship smartphones for a couple of years now and while the company is going to follow a similar strategy this year as well, a new leak suggests that this time around, the OnePlus 8T won’t be joined by 8T Pro. In other words, there will be no such device as OnePlus 8T Pro.

However, we don’t know as to whether the company is going to stick to this new strategy going forward. There is a possibility that the company might have ditched the 8T Pro because of the supply chain disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Though, according to a famous tipster, OnePlus will no longer release a ‘Pro’ model for its ‘T’ branded smartphone as the company wants to focus more on mid-range smartphones like the OnePlus Nord.

Rumors of OnePlus working on a new entry-level smartphone called OnePlus Clover have been doing the rounds for quite a while now, and now it seems that the Shenzhen-based tech firm is quite serious about both mid-range and entry-level smartphones.

According to previous rumors, the OnePlus 8T features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, though it’s not confirmed whether or not 8GB/128 GB will be the only variant, just like the OnePlus 7T.

The leak claims that the OnePlus 8T has four cameras at the back — a 48MP primary lens, a 16MP wide-angle module, 5MP macro, and 2MP portrait lens. The 48MP lens is different than that of the OnePlus 8 in the sense that the former has a newer imaging sensor, so we expect better photos from the 8T. Unfortunately, we have no information on the selfie camera, but based on the leaked render, we can say that the 8T features a hole-punch camera design, which houses the front-facing camera.

The leaked render pretty much confirmed that OnePlus 8T won’t look radically different than the OnePlus 8, in fact, you won’t be able to recognize the difference between the two unless you pay close attention to every detail — the 8T has slimmer bezels and a flatter display.

OnePlus is expected to launch the 8T lineup this month.