OnePlus follows a bi-monthly release strategy for its flagship smartphones. This year, it isn’t going to be different — after the OnePlus 8 series, the company has already started working on OnePlus 8T, about which we got some exciting details to share.

XDA-Developers has found a string in the Engineering Mode app from the Android 11 beta for the OnePlus 8 series, confirming that the company is working on 65W Fast Charging technology. While the string didn’t have any mention about OnePlus 8T, we can safely say the 65W Fast charging technology is for the 8T series, especially because OnePlus will no longer release special McLaren edition phones.

<string name = "swrap_charger_test" > Super Wrap Charger </string> <string name = "fastcharger_swrap" > 65W Fast Charge </string>

It’s also being said that, OnePlus’ 65W Fast charging technology will be based on the same technology as OPPO’s 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 and as Realme’s 65W SuperDart charging.

A twitter user, Lavin Amarnani has also discovered a string in the Engineering Mode app. The string mentions a new color option, Ice Blue alongside Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, Ultramarine Blue, and that, in turn, means that OnePlus is going to release a device with Ice Blue color, because the last four color options are already available in the OnePlus 8 series.

<string name = "str_sm8250_color0_title" > Onyx Black </string> <string name = "str_sm8250_color1_title" > Glacial Green </string> <string name = "str_sm8250_color2_title" > Interstellar Glow </string> <string name = "str_sm8250_color3_title" > Ultramarine Blue </string> <string name = "str_sm8250_color4_title" > Ice Blue </string>

However, it’s not clear whether OnePlus will introduce the Ice Blue to the existing OnePlus 8 series or it’s planning to introduce the color in the upcoming 8T series.