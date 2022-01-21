According to the latest GDC State Of The Game Industry report, the majority of devs thankfully don’t care about NFTs or cryptocurrency.

Throughout the past year, we’ve seen publishers and developers big and small test the waters of the polarizing NFT market to varied, often dismal, success. While Square Enix has claimed that we’re just in “NFTs: Year One,” the majority of developers GDC are still sceptical of this needless power wasting new technology.

In their survey, which asked over 2,700 game developers about their work, and their industry as a whole, GDC revealed that 70 percent of developers weren’t interested in NFTs in the slightest, with 72 percent also not being interested in cryptocurrency as a payment tool. Only one percent of developers state that their studio is already using NFT or cryptocurrency technologies.

In the report, the majority of developers went on to criticize NFTs and cryptocurrencies, stating “I think it is a tech looking for a purpose. People will be interested in it as a gamble to make money, but there’s not enough of a public demand for it to be an actual currency.”

“How this hasn’t been identified as a pyramid scheme is beyond me,” another developer said, while another stated that they’d “rather not endorse burning a rainforest down to confirm someone ‘owns’ a jpeg.”

So far, it’s unclear just which way the future of NFTs in gaming will go. On one hand, Ubisoft seems committed to their Quartz platform, despite its pleasingly poor sales records, and on the other GSC Game World was quick to strip anything NFT related out of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 after backlash from the game’s community.