SEGA has suggested that NFTs may not be the way of the future after being so negatively perceived by players.

Despite sensing trouble in the water, SEGA CEO Haruki Satomi recently stated in a management meeting, reported by TweakTown, that “in terms of NFT, we would like to try out various experiments and we have already started many different studies and considerations but nothing is decided at this point regarding P2E (Play To Earn).”

“There have been many announcements about this already including at overseas but there are users who show negative reactions at this point,” Satomi continued, potentially referring to recent attempts to peddle NFTs by Konami and Ubisoft which have both been negatively received by players.

Satomi went on to say to management that “we need to carefully assess many things such as how we can mitigate the negative elements, how much we can introduce this within the Japanese regulation, what will be accepted and what will not be by the users,” suggesting that we may see a number of “experiments” from SEGA in the future.

“We will consider this further if this leads to our mission ‘Constantly Creating, Forever Captivating’, but if it is perceived as simple money-making, I would like to make a decision not to proceed,” Satomi continued, giving us some hope that they may abandon this needless venture.

While Ubisoft and Konami are still going ahead with their planned NFT peddling, we have at least thankfully seen one developer, GSC Game World, pull the plug on their planned NFTs, stating that “the interests of our fans and players are the top priority for the team. We’re making this game for you to enjoy – whatever the cost is. If you care, we care too.”