After much speculation, Twitter has confirmed that it is rolling out support for setting NFT images as profile pictures for users on iOS.

The option will be available on your profile page when you set your profile picture, and users will need to connect their cryptocurrency wallet.

The feature requires that you have access to Twitter Blue labs, which means it is only available to those who pay the $3.99 subscription fee for Twitter Blue.

See Twitter’s promo video and step by step instructions below:

Ready to show off your NFT? Follow these simple steps to connect your crypto wallet and let’s see your NFT PFPs! pic.twitter.com/epSL7VXG5o — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) January 20, 2022

NFTs have gained a reputation as being a speculative scam only used to show off your wealth, so it is not known how fellow Twitter users will react to those with the profile pictures.

A tool called NFTBlocker has already been developed to automatically block those who use the feature.

It is also not known how Twitter will respond to those using NFT Profile pictures which are only slightly different from the expensive original versions.

