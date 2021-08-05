After being delayed not once but twice, Bethesda’s PlayStation 5 and PC exclusive Deathloop has finally gone gold, so it should release as planned on September 14th.

Originally planned to be a PlayStation 5 launch title, Bethesda’s Deathloop was first delayed into Q2 of 2021 back in August of last year, before being pushed back once again this April to its current release date of September 14th.

With Bethesda, and their parent company Zenimax Media, now owned by Xbox thanks to the recent acquisition, Deathloop is only a timed exclusive for PlayStation 5 consoles and PC, with that exclusivity period expected to lapse after one year. After this point, we can likely expect Deathloop to join Xbox Game Pass, similar to other new and old Bethesda titles.

While delays are rarely good news for games, this past year and a half have been some rather special circumstances, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many developers to work from home, which has greatly disrupted workflows. As a result, we’ve seen a huge number of games being pushed back and delayed beyond their original release, with Arkane’s latest being one such example.

DEATHLOOP has gone gold! Get ready to break the timeloop on September 14! pic.twitter.com/tMpbsQtT29 — DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) August 5, 2021

With Bethesda’s day repeating shooter finally being feature complete, and ready for physical production, we can expect the release to go ahead as planned, as any improvements that are made until release will likely be included in the to be expected day one patch.

Unless something catastrophic happens in production and patching, Deathloop will launch on PlayStation 5 and PC on September 14th.