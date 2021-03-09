After a mountain of litigation to see the deal approved, today Bethesda and parent company ZeniMax joins Xbox.

“This is an exciting day for Xbox.” Phil Spencer, head of Xbox writes in an Xbox news post. “Today we officially complete the acquisition of ZeniMax Media, parent company of Bethesda Softworks.”

With the acquisition being approved by trade commissions aplenty, over the past few days, Xbox has finally been able to go ahead and make the acquisition official.

This acquisition brings in either new studios into the Xbox family: Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios.

“This is the next step in building an industry-leading first party studios team, a commitment we have to our Xbox community.” Spencer continued. “With the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players.”

Despite talk of future exclusivity, Microsoft will honour the current timed exclusivity deals for Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo. With future games set to be coming to other consoles on a “case by case basis“.

“To properly celebrate this special moment, we are bringing additional Bethesda games into Xbox Game Pass later this week. Stay tuned for more details!” Spencer signed off by saying.