Arkane Studios’ Deathloop will no longer be available as a PlayStation 5 launch title.

The time-bending first-person shooter was originally set to launch this holiday on PlayStation 5 and PC as a timed console exclusive for Sony’s next-gen PS5. While the game is set to stay as a timed console exclusive until it’s release.

Arkane took to Twitter to explain the reasoning behind the Deathloop delay stating that the company has issues in the move to remote working.

“As we’ve adjusted to work-from-home, we found that delivering this new and exciting experience, at the polish and quality level that defines both an Arkane game and a true next-gen experience, is taking longer than normal,” revealed Arkane on the official Deathloop Twitter.

“The extra time will allow our team to bring Deathloop’s world to life with as much character and fun as you’ve come to expect from our team.”