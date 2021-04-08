Appearing in a video on Twitter, game director for Deathloop Dinga Bakaba, has announced a delay until September 14th.

“We’ve made the very hard decision to delay the launch of Deathloop” He announced alongside the new release date of September 14th 2021.

“At Arkane, we have a strong vision for Deathloop, and we don’t want to compromise on that. But we also need to do everything we can to ensure the health and safety of everyone in the studio” He went on to say as the reason for the delay.

“We will be using this extra time to accomplish our goal of creating a fun stylish, and mind-bending player experience” Sebastien Mitton added, art director for Deathloop.

In closing, Bakaba apologised for the additional wait, saying that “we want to thank you all for your passion and excitement, it’s the fuel that powers our creativity and our hard work.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing many studios to work from home rather than in their big swanky offices, this has caused many development cycles to become disrupted, resulting in delays throughout the industry.

There’s no word yet on what this will do to the timed exclusivity that PlayStation has for Deathloop, and how this will affect the title coming to PC and Xbox later down the line, especially with Bethesda now part of Xbox in their recent acquisition.

The announcement was also made in an image if you don’t want to watch the video version of the announcement.