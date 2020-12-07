Sony has revealed the PS5 timed exclusivity periods behind a few of their big First on PlayStation 5 releases.

Detailed during a new PS5 promotional trailer, the PS5 timed exclusivity deals for a handful of upcoming next-gen games were displayed for all to see.

Firstly, there’s Square Enix’s Project Athia, a mysterious next-gen RPG that has only been shown in one clip during PlayStation’s PS5 Showcase earlier this year. During the trailer, Sony revealed that the title will be PlayStation exclusive for “at least 24 months” while a PC version will release alongside the PlayStation version.

“Watch a breathtaking first look at Project Athia, a thrilling story-led, action-packed adventure from SQUARE ENIX’s new studio, Luminous Productions,” reads the game’s YouTube description.

“Project Athia is the culmination of Luminous Productions’ philosophy to create a completely new and fresh gaming experiences that fuses together the latest technologies with art. With the PlayStation 5, their vision truly comes to life, and with Project Athia you can look forward to being transported to a vast and detailed world filled with beauty and dismay.”

Next up is the much-hyped Deathloop from Dishonored and Prey developer Arkane. While the development studio is going to be owned by Microsoft next year, the game’s PS5 timed exclusivity deal will still be honoured.

In the trailer, Sony reveals that the upcoming title will have a one year exclusivity period on the PS5, although, just like Project Athia, the game will still release on PC.

Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire Tokyo follows the exact same deal. Also going to be owned by Microsoft, Ghostwire Tokyo’s PS5 exclusivity deal will be honoured following the acquisition.

Sony’s exciting new trailer didn’t feature one important game: Final Fantasy XVI. Reportedly a timed exclusive for just a few months, the next-gen Final Fantasy game has caused quite a bit of controversy surrounding PlayStation’s reveal of timed exclusive content.