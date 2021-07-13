In a statement from Tango Gameworks released on Twitter, it’s been announced that Ghostwire: Tokyo has been delayed to “early 2022.”

Explaining the delay, Tango Gameworks announced that they’re “focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango,” which may come in response to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Japan.

Recently we’ve seen the Olympics be pushed behind closed doors, as well as a Pokémon regional event being postponed, so it’s hardly a surprise that we might see another round of delays that’s scuppering plans to return to office-based working.

“Our new release window will give us time to bring the world of Ghostwire to life as we’ve always envisioned it,” Tango continues in the statement before thanking fans for their patience as they work to bring “an experience unlike anything else we’ve ever made” to life.

This delay might not entirely be down to COVID, unlike other’s we’ve seen, as there’s also the possibility that Ghostwire: Tokyo simply requires more work to finish, and Tango Gameworks is trying to avoid crunching until their previously planned October 2021 release date. Whatever the cause, we’ve got a little longer to wait until it launches.

With a year of timed exclusivity for the PlayStation 5, similar to Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo will now launch on Xbox and PC sometime in early 2023 since they’re owned by Xbox as a subsidiary of ZeniMax Media.