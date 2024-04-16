After weeks, Meta is now killing Flipside feature on Instagram

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is reportedly axing the Flipside feature on Instagram.

The feature itself, which has been tested for weeks in several countries, is a “second-account killer.” It lets you have a profile inside a profile without the need to create another account.

Code digger Alessandro Paluzzi, who first called the work on this feature months ago, has discovered hints at the removal dialog of this feature. The discovery was first shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating that “Flipside is going away soon.”

“Flipside posts and stories will be saved to your archive. Only you will be able to see them unless you choose to share them,” the dialog reads.

But that doesn’t mean this feature will completely go away as Meta may re-invent Flipside on Instagram “in another form.” This is a common practice in the tech industry: you may recall that Google axed its Duet AI for Developers and replaced it with Gemini Code Assist, a much better improvement & a migration to the latest Gemini model.

“If you want to save your flipside posts to your device, you can download them from Accounts Center,” the dialog continues.

Meta has also been heavily in investing AI features on Instagram recently. The popular image and video sharing app is reportedly working on the ability to re-write your story text using AI, an AI voice dubbing in different languages for Reels, and a Meta AI-powered search bar.