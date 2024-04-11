You’ll soon be able to rewrite story text with AI on Instagram

It has also been working on a feature that lets you dub Reels using AI.

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Meta is working on yet another AI-powered feature on its popular image and video-sharing app, Instagram. Now, folks over at the Menlo Park tech giant are apparently bringing the ability to rewrite story text using AI on the app.

Hints at this feature were first shared by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) on X (formerly known as Twitter). The code-digger found that soon, there will be a button called “Rewrite this” when you write texts on your Instagram story.

#Instagram is working on the ability to rewrite Story's text with #AI ? pic.twitter.com/nkH03GcpjH — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 11, 2024

From the look of it, it may as well be an AI feature, considering how hard tech companies are pushing for AI features these days. Meta somewhat has a different approach to its AI policy, making its model an open source for everyone to try.

And if that’s not enough, we previously reported that Instagram will soon let you dub your Reels short videos using your voices to any language that you want.

You can only dub English language videos, and so far, the language available options are Spanish, French, and German.

Instagram’s rival, TikTok, has also been working on its own Instagram-like “TikTok Photos” for quite some time now. It may be different from the TikTok we know now since it reigns supreme for short video content type. ByteDance, the company behind it, also testing AI songs using an LLM called Bloom, where you can create lyrics based on text prompts.