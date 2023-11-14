Instagram is working on new “Your space” feature that could kill second accounts

Instagram, a well-known popular social media platform, is reportedly working to bring a new feature called “Your space.” It’s a new private space designed within users’ profile pages for them to post anything: photos, Reels, and even stories.

Leaker and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi shares his discovery on X (fka Twitter). He says that users will be able to access “Your Space” by scrolling down their profile. Once in the space, users will be able to have a different bio and profile photo than the one on their public profile.

Take a look at the feature in the work below:

#Instagram is working on "Your space" ? ?? Only people you have added to your space can see it

?? Instagram will notify people you've added but not people you've removed pic.twitter.com/kUAVdgAkYC — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 13, 2023

It’s pretty much like having a finsta (fake Instagram), second account, or whatever young people on the internet are calling it these days. The difference is you don’t need to log into a new account, and people added to the space will also be notified but not the ones you’ve removed.

Instagram has not yet confirmed the existence of “Your Space,” but Paluzzi is confident that the feature is coming. He says that he is “almost certain” that the feature will work the way he has described it.

Not too long ago, both Meta-owned Instagram and Facebook also revealed paid ad-free plans for European users to comply with its regulations.