AI voice dubbing is coming to Meta's Instagram Reels. It can also use your voice

Meta, the company behind Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, has apparently been working on an AI voice dubbing feature for the popular image and video-sharing app.

Alessandro Paluzzi, also known as @alex193a on X (formerly known as Twitter), has shared hints at this feature. But it’s more than just an AI voice dubbing: it can use your voice “to make it sound like you’re speaking other languages” and you can select what languages you want your AI voice to speak. The feature has been in works for quite some time, and from the look of it, Meta is advancing its development.

“Viewers will hear your audio dubbed into the languages you select. You can turn this off for some or all languages for this and future reels,” the feature’s description reads. But for some (possible) regulatory reason, it is currently not available for folks in the Texas and Illinois regions.

And in our guess, Instagram may need to “speak” with you to recognize what you sound like. It’s almost akin to Microsoft’s recently published patent of a system that lets you dub videos in your own voice & your own language.

The reverse engineer has an impressive track record in revealing features of social media apps before their official launch. Instagram’s “Flipside” feature, which gives you a “private” profile inside a profile, was leaked a little earlier before its launch.