Another AI-powered feature arrives on Instagram. This time, it's the search bar

As Meta AI launched on WhatsApp earlier today, Meta is now testing yet another AI feature on Instagram, the tech giant’s other popular social media. It’s the search bar, but rather than just searching, you can also chat with it. What?

So sayeth a report from TechCrunch, which has noted that the AI in Instagram search bar mirrors Perplexity AI’s search screen. And it’s pretty much self-explanatory: just like on WhatsApp, you’ll soon be able to chat with Meta AI on the search bar, which then takes you to the DM, or look/discover content.

Meta announced at the Meta Connect 2023 event a while ago that it’s bringing Meta AI to WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

While the company did not specifically mention how it would work on the Instagram search bar, it’s not surprising considering how hard it’s been pressing to bring more AI features to the popular image and video-sharing app.

Earlier, we reported that a code digger found that Instagram may soon let you dub your Reels short videos to different languages using your voice, thanks to AI.

Hints of a feature to rewrite your Instagram story text using AI have also been spotted. There will be a button called “Rewrite this” when you write texts on your Instagram story.