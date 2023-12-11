Instagram continues to work on "Flipside," feature that could kill second accounts

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

As we covered earlier, Instagram continues working on a new feature called “Flipside,” which was earlier named “Your Space,” allowing users to create a separate profile that only chosen people can see. Everything shared on Flipside will still be subject to Instagram’s community guidelines.

According to Alessandro Paluzzi, a reliable source who accurately reported past Instagram features, a new feature is in the works that will allow users to customize their Flipside profile separately from their public profile. They can use a different picture, name, and bio without creating a new account.

Flipside could be a way for users to share more personal content with a smaller group of friends. It could also be used to create different “personas” for different groups of people, such as professional and personal.

As I guessed a few weeks ago, in your flipside, you'll be able to have a profile picture, a name, and a biography different from those in your public profile.https://t.co/oMvT2x0vHb pic.twitter.com/uDbqPbtjx4 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) December 10, 2023

Flipside is still in development, and there is no word on when it will be released. However, it is a major change for Instagram and could significantly impact the platform.

Instagram, which recently enabled downloading of publically posted Reels directly from the app, has not officially announced the Flipside feature, but it will likely be released soon. We will update you on any new information about this feature as it becomes available.