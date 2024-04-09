Google rebrands Duet AI for Devs as Gemini Code Assist, moving to Gemini 1.5 Pro

A new ARM-based CPU called Axios is also on the way.

Google has just announced Gemini Code Assist, its very own AI-powered tool to make sense of codes, at its Google Cloud Next event today. Boasting similar capabilities to GitHub’s Copilot Enterprise, you can use the latest Gemini models to help devs working in editors like VS Code and JetBrains.

Yes, it’s essentially the same service as the previous Codey-powered Duet AI for Developers from 2023. The company from Mountain View is kind of “rebranding” it, similar to what Microsoft did with Bing AI Chat, and now it’s powered by the new Gemini models. So, it’s more than just a simple rebranding.

Besides the change in names and the obvious migration, you also get code customization. Currently live in private review, you can link your private codebases to adjust Gemini Code Assist, which helps developers create code that fits their specific needs.

“Currently in private preview, (it) allows you to perform large-scale changes across your entire codebase, including adding new features, updating cross-file dependencies, helping with version upgrades, comprehensive code reviews, and more,” Google promises.

Google also says that Code Assist has support from Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro model that boasts a million token context window, and it also integrates well with codes stored in other places like GitLab, GitHub, and Bitbucket.

Google also partnered up with API management providers like Apigee and Google Cloud’s iPaaS solution, Application Integration. The company also announced its foray into ARM-based CPUs called Axion and Gemini-powered Cloud Assist to help “cloud teams design, operate, and optimize their application lifecycle.”

You can try Gemini Code Assist on Google’s site here.