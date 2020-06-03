Microsoft has confirmed through Xbox Japan that the upcoming Xbox Series X Japanese launch will indeed be later this year.

Confirmed via an Xbox Japan statement to Japanese magazine Famitsu, thanks VGC, the Xbox Series X Japanese launch date will occur during 2020. However, since Microsoft has yet to state when the next-gen console will launch, we don’t know if it will be a simultaneous worldwide launch like Xbox One X.

Four Xbox Series X games have been confirmed to launch in Japan for Microsoft’s next-gen console: Halo Infinite, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Scarlet Nexus, Bright Memory Infinite.

Microsoft’s position in Japan with Xbox One has been dire to say the least. While Xbox Boss Phil Spencer has said that Xbox’s position in Japan is “unacceptable”, the company has committed to do a much better job with the console’s popularity for this generation.

One of Xbox’s biggest excitements regarding a commitment to their Japanese presence is Phil Spencer’s wish for the company to either acquire or set up a Japanese game development studio to create Xbox games.