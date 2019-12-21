A Halo Infinite multiplayer test has been announced for next year, alongside a few details regarding the title.

Developer 343 Industries has revealed that Xbox gamers will be able to test the title’s multiplayer component through Flighting periods.

Just like with Halo Reach’s Flighting system, there will be numerous smaller, limited-time betas with more players and content over time.

Revealed through a blog post on the Halo Waypoint website, the developer revealed that they have an internal professional Halo team helping with in-game balance. This is the same approach the developer used for Halo 5: Guardians.

343 has also revealed that Halo Infinite will not only have a splitscreen mode, but the mode is already running in internal testing. Alongside the addition of splitscreen, Infinite will also support LAN multiplayer.

However, most intriguingly, Infinite will see the return of Halo Reach’s armor customisation, an aspect of Halo multiplayer that hasn’t been done right since that 2011 game. Even the recent Halo Reach remaster couldn’t replicate it properly. Spartans in Halo Infinite will also have black undersuits again, the way it’s supposed to be.

Furthermore, the iconic Halo Forge mode will come back in Infinite. Halo Infinite Forge mode will finally introduce undo and redo mechanics to the game.

Finally, players who hit SR 152 will receive a special token of appreciation within Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite multiplayer tests should be a frequent occurrence if Halo Reach’s Flighting tests are anything to go by. As an Xbox Series X launch title for Holiday 2020, as well as a cross-gen title, Halo Infinite is an ambitious title for Xbox.