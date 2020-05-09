Bandai Namco has confirmed that its upcoming sci-fi RPG Scarlet Nexus won’t just be an Xbox exclusive and will also be coming to PlayStation 5, 4, and PC via Steam.

The news was confirmed through a press release (via BusinessWire).

Leading video game publisher and developer, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announced SCARLET NEXUS™, a new RPG franchise developed by BANDAI NAMCO Studios and lead by former members of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment’s acclaimed TALES OF series. Announced for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation®5 (or 4) console, and PC via STEAM®, take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, armed with a talent in psycho-kinesis, and explore the futuristic city of New Himuka and uncover the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and physic abilities. “The next generation of video game home consoles lets the development team realize the full potential of SCARLET NEXUS,” said SCARLET NEXUS Producer, Keita Iizuka from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. “Players can expect visuals and psychic battles with high resolution and frame rate along with fully interactive real-time battles with dynamic animation. Utilizing Smart Delivery on Xbox Series X also means players can enjoy the best version of SCARLET NEXUS regardless of whether they are playing on the next generation with Xbox Series X or Xbox One.” “SCARLET NEXUS aims to change the way gamers view Japanese RPGs with a powerful futuristic aesthetic as well as a streamlined combat system that balances fast-paced action with strategic planning,” said Stephen Akana, Senior Brand Manager for BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “Lead by an extremely talented team at BANDAI NAMCO Studios, including members from fan-favorite title TALES OF VESPERIA, SCARLET NEXUS combines years of game development experience with the excitement and creative freedom of the power behind the next generation of home console systems.

The announcement brings the total number of platforms that Scarlet Nexus will be available on to five, consisting of the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC (via Steam).

We’ll keep you updated when Scarlet Nexus receives a set release date. For more information and to sign up for updates, you can check out the game’s official website by following the link here.

Original post continues below:

During today’s Inside Xbox showcase, Bandai Namco unveiled its latest game – the futuristic sci-fi RPG Scarlet Nexus.

Scarlet Nexus is set in a “far distance future” where a psionic hormone has been discovered in the human brain, granting certain people special psychic powers.

However, power comes with a price, and just as humanity prepared to enter this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a goal of eating human brains.

As the Others are almost immune to conventional methods of attack, those with these psionic powers are now trained to handle this new threat.

One of these psychics is Yuito Sumeragi, a new recruit who aims to become an elite psionic soldier just like the one who saved him as a child. Yuito explores the futuristic city of New Himuka and sets out to uncover the mysterious of a “Brain Punk” future that’s caught between technology and psychic abilities.

Scarlet Nexus will be available on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X, with the game being both Xbox One X Enhanced and Xbox Series X Optimised. It’ll support 4K, Xbox Play Anywhere, and Smart Delivery, too.

There’s no set release date for Scarlet Nexus, with Bandai Namco just saying that it’s “coming soon.” For more information and to sign up for updates, you can check out the game’s official website by following the link here.