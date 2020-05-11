Assassin’s Creed Valhalla still runs at 30fps on next-gen Xbox Series X

Ubisoft has confirmed that the next-gen version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run at just 30fps on Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox Series X console.

Despite the huge gulf in CPU and GPU horsepower between Xbox One X and Xbox Series X, the next-gen version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will still run at the same framerate.

It’s not completely surprising. Even though the next-gen hardware is incredibly higher spec, Ubisoft’s open world Assassin’s Creed titles barely hit a consistent 60fps framerate on top-end PC hardware.

Here’s what Ubisoft had to say about the situation:

“Ubisoft has always been committed to exploring new technologies, taking advantage of the capabilities of new consoles to deliver the most immersive experience possible, which is why we are excited to be collaborating with Microsoft to bring Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to the Xbox Series X,” Ubisoft told Eurogamer Portugal, via WCCFTech. Currently, we can guarantee that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run at least 30 FPS. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will benefit from faster loading times, allowing players to immerse themselves in history and the world without friction. Finally, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will benefit from improved graphics made possible by the Xbox Series X, and we can’t wait to see the beautiful world we’re creating in stunning 4K resolution. We will have a lot more to show you about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the near future, so stay tuned for more information soon.”

There’s not much news on the upcoming PlayStation 5 version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but we expect that version to also run at 30fps.