Xbox says Japan is the brand’s “fastest growing region”

Xbox has revealed that Japan has become the “fastest growing” region for Microsoft’s gaming brand.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer revealed the news during the opening act of today’s annual Japanese games event, Tokyo Game Show. The news was revealed alongside other Japan-centric Xbox news such as the upcoming photogrammetry updates for Microsoft Flight Simulator and that region’s launch of Xbox Cloud Gaming.

During the show, Spencer revealed that Xbox has seen higher engagement from that region than they’ve ever seen in the brand’s 19-year history.

“Since we launched Xbox Game Pass for console and PC in Japan this April, we’ve seen more players on Xbox devices, games and services than in any time in our history in the market,” said Spencer.

Spencer said that the “Xbox Live gaming Monthly Active Users grew 82 percent year-over-year this summer” in that region. “We’re so humbled to see players enjoying our games and services,” he concluded.

Spencer has often expressed his disappointment at the Xbox brand’s reputation to Japanese gamers stating that Microsoft’s performance “isn’t acceptable“. The Xbox Head even explained that he wanted to purchase a Japanese game studio, a feat that has been accomplished with the acquisition of Bethesda Softworks’ Tango Gameworks.