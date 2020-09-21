Microsoft has revealed that ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks and all its studios/IPs.

Revealed through a press release, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer announced the massive acquisition of the Bethesda Softworks family.

“Today is a special day, as we welcome some of the most accomplished studios in the games industry to Xbox. We are thrilled to announce Microsoft has entered into an agreement to acquire ZeniMax Media, parent company of Bethesda Softworks,” Spencer said.

“As one of the largest, most critically acclaimed, privately held game developers and publishers in the world, Bethesda is an incredibly talented group of 2,300 people worldwide who make up some of the most accomplished creative studios in our industry across Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios. These are the teams responsible for franchises like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, DOOM, Dishonored, Prey, Quake, Starfield and many more.”

As a result of this massive acquisition, all of Bethesda’s games will now be included in Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and Android through Xbox Game Streaming.

Despite the acquisition, games currently tied into contracts will be adhering to their previously agreed exclusivity terms. As such, Arkane Studios’ Deathloop will remain a timed exclusive game to Sony’s PlayStation 5.