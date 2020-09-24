Free Microsoft Flight Simulator Japan update will overhaul the virtual country

A free Microsoft Flight Simulator Japan update will revitalise the look of the country for players of the fantastic plane game.

Revealed during the Tokyo Game Show, Microsoft revealed that the free Microsoft Flight Simulator Japan update will bring 3D photogrammetry, handcrafted airports and new high-res landmarks to the game.

The upcoming Japan update will rebuild six entire cities in Japan through high quality 3D photogrammetry. These cities are: Sendai, Takamatsu, Tokushima, Tokyo, Utsunomiya and Yokohama.

As for airports, Nagasaki, Hachijojima, Kerama, Kushiro, Shimojishima and Suwanosejima will all see complete handcrafted rebuilds for all players in the game. These airports will be accompanied by 20 handcrafted landmarks incising Mount Fuji, Himeji Castle, H?ry?-ji and Hashima Island.

Check out the trailer below:

For more Microsoft Flight Simulator, read our review of the game right here. We liked it quite a lot!