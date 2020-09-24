Xbox boss Phil Spencer has revealed that the Xbox Game Streaming service will be coming to Japan next year.

Revealed during the Tokyo Game Show conference today, alongside the free Microsoft Flight Simulator Japan update, Spencer explained that Xbox’s recently launched Xbox Game Streaming service will be making its way to Japan.

Spencer explained that the service will be making its way to Japanese customers in “the first half of 2021”, following on from the simultaneous worldwide launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10th.

Currently, Xbox’s mobile game streaming service is only available on Android smartphones due to Apple’s extreme safeguarding of the propriety App Store on iOS. With Apple working on their own competitor to the service, it’s far from surprising.

Microsoft is still adamant to get their service onto the iOS App Store in the future. With Apple’s ongoing lawsuit with Epic Games over the intense scrutiny of App Store payments, it may happen sooner than later.