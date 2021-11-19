Xbox has announced the highlights from their Black Friday sale, which offers 67% off on over 700 digital games, and up to %75 off Xbox Game Studios titles.

In a new Xbox Wire news post, the best of Xbox’s Black Friday deals have been laid bare for us to pick and choose from, and there are some great offers, regardless of what you’re in the market for.

If you’re after games then you’re definitely in luck, as Xbox’s Black Friday deals are nothing short of extensive. Chances are that something you’re after will be within the long list of games being discounted right now, but here are some of our highlights of Xbox’s Black Friday Sale:

Far Cry 6 – 33% Off – $40.19

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – 35% Off – $38.99

Back 4 Blood – 40% Off – $41.99

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition – 67% Off – $19.79

Psychonauts 2 – 30% Off – $41.99

The Sims 4 – %85% Off – $5.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – 80% Off – $9.99

Riders Republic – 33% Off – $40.19

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – 25% Off – $29.99

On top of Black Friday offers on games you can buy, new users can also snag Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just a single dollar for one month, giving you access to the immense library of Xbox Game Pass games, as well as a host of other goodies.

If you’re in the market for some hardware rather than just games, Xbox also has you covered, as you can save up to 40% on select gaming accessories from HyperX, ROCCAT, Razer, Logitech, and Power A. You’re also able to save up to $500 on gaming PCs and laptops today!