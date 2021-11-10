Despite only launching yesterday, Forza Horizon 5 is already confirmed to be the biggest Xbox Game Studios launch of all time.

With over 4.5 million players already racing around Mexico’s varied roads and terrain, Forza Horizon 5 is undeniably doing well, so much so that the player count is already eclipsing three times the concurrent record of its predecessor, Forza Horizon 4.

In a tweet that confirmed this staggering success, head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, stated that “we’ve invested for years in Xbox so more people can play. With 4.5+ million players so far across PC, cloud & console, Forza Horizon 5 shows that promise coming to life.”

Since we’re only one day since release, the already impressive player count will no doubt continue to soar, especially once Forza Horizon 5’s first season launches later this week on November 11th.

With the launch date of Halo Infinite, December 8th, looming ever closer on the horizon, we’ll have to wait and see if 343 Industries can dethrone Playground Games from the top spot as the biggest Xbox Game Studios launch of all time.