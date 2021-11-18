Xbox has unveiled the first Xbox Series S bundle, and it’s got in-game goodies for both Fortnite and Rocket League.

As the first of its kind, the Xbox Series S – Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle includes the Midnight Drive Pack, which contains 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits as well as a host of other in-game items.

In Fornite, owners of the Midnight Drive Pack will receive the Dark Skully outfit, Dark Skully Satchel Back Bling, Dark Splitter pickaxe, on top of the 1,000 V-bucks to spend as you wish on other cosmetic items.

In Rocket League, the Midnight Drive Pack will give you the standout Purple Masamune Car, Purple Virtual Wave Boost, Purple Zefram Wheels, as well as the 1,000 Rocket League Credits to spend as you wish.

Unfortunately for those looking for a more unique Xbox Series S, the design of the console remains unchanged from its clean stark white look, bar the giant black vent of course. Similarly, the controller also isn’t sporting a new unique look in celebration of the bundle.

The new Xbox Series S – Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle is available today in North America, but all other markets have to wait until December. You can purchase the bundle from Xbox.com or via participating retailers.