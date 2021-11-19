Early Black Friday Deal: Get up to $300 discount on Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptops

Samsung is now offering great discounts on the Galaxy Book Pro series laptops. You can get up to $300 discount on some configurations. Find the deals below.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro highlights:

Easy on the Eyes: Everything looks brilliant with the first 13.3″/15.6” AMOLED screen in a Galaxy Book; Enjoy vibrant viewing while you work or school inside or in direct sunlight, and it lessens eye strain by reducing harmful blue light

Lightest Galaxy Book Laptop: Sleek, ultrathin and available in a stylish, dual color design, Galaxy Book Pro is the lightest laptop and won’t weigh you down

Do It In a Flash: From downloading large documents fast to watching streams with no lag, and more — all with the new 11th Gen Core processor that’s Intel Evo certified, so it works on a premium platform; With 512 GB of storage, you’ll have all the space you need

Long-Lasting Battery: Power through up to 20 hours on a full battery then recharge quick with our super small, light charger

Work and Play: Pair your devices and jump from work to personal; Set up computer as a second screen for more productivity; Share files with Quick Share; Do your gaming on a larger display; Connect your Galaxy Buds Pro and smoothly switch from video conference to catch up with friends; With Samsung SmartThings capabilities, control other devices with a tap

Look Like a Pro: Make WFH work for you with tools that help you look, sound and do your best; Attend a last-minute meeting and still make a good impression with our camera beauty filter; Hide your family’s ruckus with background noise removal and more

Way Better WiFi, Updated OS: Experience next generation Wi-Fi 6E with speeds up to 3x faster than normal Wi-Fi; Do more on a familiar Windows 10 OS operating system, now updated to make your life even easier

You can find the deal here at Amazon.com.