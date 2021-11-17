Xbox has unveiled this month’s Xbox Update, and included inside is a whole host of accessibility features and other useful updates.

Headlining this month’s Xbox Update is a new suite of colour filters, available on the Xbox Series X|S consoles, in order to make gaming easier for those with colour blindness or colour vision deficiency.

These new filters will allow you to “customize the visual experience and distinguish between colors that may otherwise appear similar,” across current games, titles in Xbox’s back catalogue, as well as plenty of games in the future.

Alongside this, all Xbox consoles are getting updated volute and audio output settings in this Xbox Update. This new streamlined experience adds options like “mute speaker audio when headset attached,” while also reorganizing things a little to make relevant settings easier to access.

Additionally, Microsoft is also introducing accessibility feature tags to the Microsoft Store. Thanks to this latest Xbox Update, developers can now tag up to 20 common accessibility features within their titles to make it easier than ever before to find the content that meets your accessibility wants and needs.

As if all these improvements weren’t enough already, November’s Xbox Update also includes a controller firmware update. To keep backwards compatibility with their hardware in mind, Microsoft has introduced better cross-device connectivity, as well as reduced latency, on the Xbox One Wireless Controller with Bluetooth support, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Alongside November’s Xbox Update, Microsoft will also soon be rolling out improvements to the Xbox app on mobile. These improvements include link sharing, to quickly share gaming moments, as well as a feature that’ll let you see the “top trending content from Xbox gamers spotlighted in the Xbox app.”