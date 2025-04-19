Windows Snipping Tool Gets Smarter with New Text Extractor feature in Upcoming Update

Windows has been rolling out feature after feature to enhance the productivity of the average user. Next in the list is the most used feature by us all, the Snipping Tool, which is widely used by everyone to take screenshots of their desired aspect ratio. Now this feature is getting a new update, and with this update, you will be able to grab text from images captured via the tool effortlessly. You do not need to type in information from your screenshot manually anymore.

The new functionality is currently under testing with insiders, and the developers have integrated an OCR, better known as Optical Character Recognition, directly into the snipping tool. Now, while taking a snippet, you will see an additional button. Simply press that button, and it will extract all the text present in that snippet. This text can then be pasted easily into your clipboard or documents.

This feature has a ton of use cases, and if you are a student hunting for research information and you do not want to type the entire article, this can be a lifesaver. Professionals can extract information from any website or screenshot without doing much. Since this is embedded in the Snipping Tool, you do not need an additional application, and it is easy to use as well. The initial rollout is limited only to insiders, but the positive reception of this is likely to result in a release soon to all Windows 11 users.