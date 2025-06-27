July PlayStation Plus Games Revealed - Check the Complete List Here

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

PlayStation Plus marks its 15th anniversary by offering three standout titles to Essential subscribers next month. Starting July 1 through August 4, players with an active Essential membership can claim Diablo IV, The King of Fighters XV, and Jusant across both PS5 and PS4.

Diablo IV, released in 2023 by Blizzard Entertainment, returns to Sanctuary with a dark storyline, loot-driven progression, and cooperative gameplay for up to four players. It brings five original classes, including Barbarian, Sorcerer, Rogue, Necromancer, and Druid, alongside the DLC-added sixth class, Spiritborn. The game supports cross-play and cross-progression across PlayStation platforms.

The King of Fighters XV, SNK’s latest fighter, features a 39-character roster with classic and new fighters and introduces rollback netcode to improve online combat. PS Plus members will also receive the Classic Leona ‘96 DLC costume at no extra cost.

Jusant, a 2023 climbing-focused platformer from Dont Nod, offers a serene contrast to the high-octane titles. With its calming ascent mechanics and puzzle elements, it delivers a welcome change of pace, and it plays exclusively on PS5.

Sony also plans several anniversary activities this summer. Those include game trials for WWE 2K25 and Monster Hunter Wilds, special store promotions over the weekend of June 27–29, a free online multiplayer weekend on June 28–29, tournaments featuring EA Sports FC and Tekken 8, exclusive Valorant cosmetic packs, and up to 15 percent discounts on 2,000+ titles in Sony Pictures Core, all aimed to celebrate the milestone.

Diablo IV, KOF XV, and Jusant join the lineup as July’s offerings. Subscribers still have time to claim June’s games, NBA 2K25, Alone in the Dark, and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, until July 2.

Essential membership, available for US$9.99/month or US$79.99/year, continues to include online multiplayer, monthly game downloads, cloud storage, and Store discounts.

This July rollout reinforces Sony’s offer: high-quality games, fresh monthly content, and ongoing perks – all part of a 15-year tradition that keeps subscribers returning.

