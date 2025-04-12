Windows 11 Widgets Board Could Get More Useful with THIS Update

Microsoft is testing a series of updates to Windows 11’s widgets board that could finally make it worth checking. In the latest Insider build, users can now read full articles, view slideshows, and watch videos directly within the MSN feed without needing to open a browser. The change is rolling out gradually to all Insider channels, and feedback can be sent directly from the widgets board.

If you’re in the European Economic Area, there’s another update on the way: the new “Widgets on Lock” feature (formerly called “Weather and more”) is expanding. Alongside design tweaks and general fixes, the weather widget on the lock screen can now be customized. You can access the new option by heading to Settings > Personalization > Lock screen and selecting “Customize widget” from the weather widget menu. Microsoft says more widgets will be customizable in the future.

These updates are currently being tested with the toggle enabled in the Beta Channel.

In other updates, Microsoft has revamped Narrator to get rich image descriptions of what’s on the screen. You can read more about it here.