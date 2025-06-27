ChatGPT Pro adds cloud storage connectors for Google Drive, Dropbox, SharePoint, Box

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

ChatGPT Pro users gained a new feature as they can now add Google Drive, Dropbox, SharePoint, and Box as connected apps in ChatGPT. OpenAI unveiled the update in a brief post on X (formerly Twitter), showing that Pro subscribers, but not those in the UK, the EEA, or Switzerland, can now link these services to streamline document access.

That feature delivers a smoother workflow for those juggling different cloud platforms. Instead of switching between tabs or downloading files manually, users can grant ChatGPT read access to their cloud folders, letting the assistant fetch, review, and use the files directly during conversations. For professionals crafting reports, developers reviewing shared code snippets, or anyone pulling PDFs or documents from storage, this cuts out several manual steps.

The rollout applies only to the Pro tier. OpenAI’s post mentions that UK, EEA, and Swiss users remain excluded for now due to local regulations. The company hasn’t released a timeline for expanding availability, leaving those regions waiting.

This update builds on OpenAI’s wider aim to bridge ChatGPT with personal and corporate data sources. Back in May, it introduced connectors to internal business systems, managed customer platforms, and record-mode tracking for the enterprise tier. Now, with mainstream cloud services in Pro, OpenAI brings that capability to individual users and freelancers.

From a practical standpoint, linking cloud drives means your files stay private until you choose to share them. ChatGPT only accesses the selected folders during the session. According to the X post, users retain control over which service they connect and when.

This move could trigger third-party integrations from competing AI tools eager to offer comparable convenience. For businesses, the feature could mean less reliance on copy-paste workflows and better continuity when working with remote or shared documents.

Despite the regional restrictions, the addition marks a meaningful upgrade for Pro users. Anyone paying for the service in supported regions can start managing their cloud docs without leaving the ChatGPT interface. OpenAI hasn’t said whether this will reach free-tier users, but given the model, it seems likely to remain a Pro-only perk for now.

