Carmakers Balk at Apple’s Dashboard Takeover with New CarPlay Ultra

Major carmakers push back as Apple rolls out CarPlay Ultra, a revamped dashboard interface that pulls vehicle telemetry such as speed, fuel, and temperature into the iPhone-driven infotainment system. After Aston Martin signed on, brands including Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volvo, Polestar, and Renault refused to install the upgrade, citing concerns over user experience, data control, and brand identity.

Apple claims CarPlay?Ultra now works across instrument clusters, climate controls, and entertainment screens, creating a unified setup that stays on the main display even while adjusting in?car settings . But many OEMs want to retain their own UI and revenue from vehicle data. A Renault executive reportedly warned Apple to “don’t try to invade our own systems” .

Standard CarPlay remains widespread, having been installed in 98% of U.S. cars and clocking over 600 million daily sessions, so Apple isn’t pushing into new territory, just deeper. Automakers face a dilemma: give up dashboard control or risk alienating buyers who expect their phones to mesh seamlessly with their ride. A McKinsey partner notes that fighting for differentiation matters most in premium segments where sales have flattened.

Luxury marques like Porsche and Hyundai?Kia?Genesis are reportedly in talks to add support . But giants like Mercedes and Audi aren’t ready. BMW will keep standard CarPlay and embed it within its new UI. Volvo’s CEO argued that “there are others who can do that better,” pointing to partnerships with Google and Qualcomm .

Aston Martin, on the other hand, integrated CarPlay Ultra while keeping its classic dials and restricted data access, data stays in its own systems and doesn’t feed to Apple. That compromise hints at a path forward: selective adoption with guardrails.

Tensions will rise as the auto industry shifts toward electric and autonomous vehicles. In a world defined by software, control over the driver interface, and the data it generates, has become a critical battleground.

